Loud, HaroldFeb 10, 1936 - Aug 24, 2020Harold R. Loud, 84, passed away peacefully in his home in Venice, FL on August 24, 2020. Harold was born on February 10, 1936 to Harold L. Loud and Dorothy Doan in Bristol, Pennsylvania. He received his Bachelor's degree from Lock Haven University and his Master's degree from the University of Arizona and taught science at South Plainfield High School in New Jersey. There, Harold was a coach for the boys' varsity baseball team and the girls' varsity basketball team.Harold enjoyed many hobbies, including wood working, playing golf, and fishing. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.He is survived by his wife of 60 years Shirley and son Steven Loud and wife Dorothy.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice.There will be graveside service held at Sarasota National Cemetery at 10:30a.m. September 1, 2020.