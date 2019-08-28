Home

Harold "Red" Merchant


1934 - 2019
Harold "Red" Merchant Obituary
Merchant, Harold "Red"
December 8, 1934 - August 25, 2019
Harold Merchant passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He was born December 8, 1934 to Irene Bogenschutz in Jamestown, NY, where he spent the majority of his life. Following graduation from Jamestown High School he started his career as a butcher at Rockman's Grocery Store. With dedication to his craft and hard work, he went on to become the owner of Foote Avenue Plaza, Inc. Red, as he was better known, never met a stranger. He truly lived his best life, full of love, laughter and kindness to everyone he encountered. He enjoyed downhill skiing during the winters. Some of his favorite memories were made in Keystone, CO where he skied until he was 82. He fancied a great game of golf with his wife Bonnie and friends. He spent his retirement in Sarasota, FL where he described his life as one of living in paradise. One of his favorite memories is taking a Mediterranean cruise with his daughter Melissa in 2014. During his retirement he enjoyed gardening, bike riding, meeting his buddies for coffee at sunrise and taking walks along the white sandy beach at sunset.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie of Sarasota, FL, daughter Melissa of Cincinnati, OH and brother Richard Merchant of Elizabethtown, PA., along with many nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Red's honor to ITNSunCoast in Sarasota, FL at www.ITNSunCoast.org. They are a non-profit organization that kept Red's independence and social calendar when his vision prohibited him from driving any longer.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019
