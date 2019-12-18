|
|
Rogovin, Harold
Mar 5, 1931 - Dec 16, 2019
Harold Rogovin passed peacefully surrounded by his family at the ripe young age of 88.
Born in New Haven CT, he spent his working years in the New Haven School system as a teacher, vice-principal and in other administrative positions. He was a past president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers, member of the Private Industry Council and the Regional Workforce Development Board.
Upon becoming a full time resident of Sarasota in 1995 he considered himself a "leisure engineer" enjoying tennis, travel, cooking and in general, living life to its fullest. His wry sense of humor and famous sayings endeared him to all.
He is survived by his wife, Adrienne, his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Noelle Rogovin, their children, Sage and Violet, his daughter Darah Rogovin and her son Luke, his stepchildren, Bruce Zirlen, David and Susan Zirlen and their children Rachel and Nathan.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 22nd at 3pm, 101 South Gulfstream Ave., Sarasota, FL, 4th Floor, Charlotte Ryan Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rd Ave., 33rd Floor, NY, NY 10017.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019