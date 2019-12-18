Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services - Sarasota
2426 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 955-1075
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
4th Floor, Charlotte Ryan Room
101 South Gulfstream Ave.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Rogovin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Rogovin


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Rogovin Obituary
Rogovin, Harold
Mar 5, 1931 - Dec 16, 2019
Harold Rogovin passed peacefully surrounded by his family at the ripe young age of 88.
Born in New Haven CT, he spent his working years in the New Haven School system as a teacher, vice-principal and in other administrative positions. He was a past president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers, member of the Private Industry Council and the Regional Workforce Development Board.
Upon becoming a full time resident of Sarasota in 1995 he considered himself a "leisure engineer" enjoying tennis, travel, cooking and in general, living life to its fullest. His wry sense of humor and famous sayings endeared him to all.
He is survived by his wife, Adrienne, his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Noelle Rogovin, their children, Sage and Violet, his daughter Darah Rogovin and her son Luke, his stepchildren, Bruce Zirlen, David and Susan Zirlen and their children Rachel and Nathan.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 22nd at 3pm, 101 South Gulfstream Ave., Sarasota, FL, 4th Floor, Charlotte Ryan Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rd Ave., 33rd Floor, NY, NY 10017.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -