|
|
Herbert, Harold V.
Nov 11, 1937 - June 23, 2019
Harold Vincent Herbert, 81, passed peacefully with family at his side on June 23, 2019.
Known by family and friends as "Skippy" as well as Brother Stephen, Harold was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 11, 1937 to his late parents Ann and Harold V. Herbert Sr.
He attended Our Lady of Good Counsel in Brooklyn, NY and went onto Saint Anthony's High School in Smithtown. Saint Anthony's is a Roman Catholic, Franciscan preparatory school.
Steve went on to complete his undergraduate studies at NYU then onto Fordham University attaining his Master's Degree in History
He was always spoken of in the highest regard by all who he came into contact with. Very well known to all as a very kind hearted, soft spoken, gentle teacher and mentor to not only his daughters but also to his many "students" spanning from youth to the very "wise" in years.
He was first and foremost a loving family man and devoted husband and father. Steve had many awesome adventures in his early years; he began young adulthood as a Franciscan Brother and served for over 10 years then he fell deeply in love while providing guitar lessons to his future wife, Nina C. Herbert. He and Nina were married in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in 1967; where Steve's mother was living at the time. He traveled back to New York with his new wife and went on to create a beautiful family and career. A true love story he adored telling his children and grandchildren.
Steve's best friend Peter Iglio; who was also his brother-in-law and former brother up the idea purchase a family a summer "resort" with lots of acreage in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts. The summer house was large and perfectly fitting for two families and had creek running through it which was not a planned water feature! The two best friends were so excited about their property find they persuaded one of Steve's neighbor at the time in West Islip; Angie Carpenter on purchasing land which she still owns today.
He also held a private pilot license and did own his own private plane which is a testament to his curious nature and adventurous side!
Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Nina C. Herbert to whom he was married for 52 years, daughters, Karen Ann Campbell, Lynne Herbert, Kristen Michele Beury and 5 grandchildren, Robert, Hunter, Erik, Khloe and Charles, 4 great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Clementine, Lydia and Clayton. Also, by his only brother Victor Herbert and sister-in-law Barbara Herbert and his three nephews, Andrew Herbert, William Herbert and Daniel Herbert and their beautiful spouses and children.
In lieu of Flowers our family respectfully request a donation be made to the Portiunucla Fraternity.
Brother Stephen Herbert founded here in Sarasota, Florida 25 years ago. Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish. The continued existence of the Franciscan fraternity is proof positive that our beloved father's legacy will live on and his wish of education shall carry on through the good work of its members.
Portiunucla Fraternity
Attn: Dr. Janice Novello
833 Magellan Drive
Sarasota, FL 34243
A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held on July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.. Location: Our Lady Queen of Martyrs' Catholic Church followed by a private reception held at The Beury Residence.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 2 to July 3, 2019