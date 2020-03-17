Home

1936 - 2020
Mar. 29, 1936 - Mar. 11, 2020
Harrell Glenn "Randy" Randolph had been a Sarasota, FL resident for over 30 years but had recently relocated to Georgia to be near family. He grew up in the Cookeville, TN and Dayton, OH areas. He lived for many years in Mt. Vernon, OH where he owned the H. G. Randolph Insurance Agency. He sold it and moved to Sarasota, FL where he golfed and sold real estate and golfed some more. He attended Ohio State University, played under Woody Hayes and was a life-long fan of the Buckeyes. He served for five years in the military with the Marine Corps from 1958-1963.
His wife of 57 years, Betty Randolph, preceded him in death in August of 2019. He is survived by his two sons. Jim Randolph, his wife Annette and their daughter Harper are from Georgia. John Randolph, his wife Leslie and their son James are from the Jacksonville area. He also has a sister, Betty Jo Randolph, who resides with her family in Texas. A service will be held this summer at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
