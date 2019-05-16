Home

Harriet A. Goetluck


Goetluck, Harriet A.
Dec 7, 1936 - May 9, 2019
Harriet A. Goetluck, 82, of Venice, formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin passed away May 9, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Harriet was born on December 7, 1936 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Elon and Thora (Hitchler) Peterson. She earned her Masters Degree, and worked as a registered nurse for over 38 years. Harriet and her husband moved to Venice in 1981. Preceded in death by her parents, Harriet is survived by William, her beloved husband of over 59 years, loving sons James William Goetluck and his wife Tami, and Jon Elon Goetluck, precious grandchildren Jessica, William "Jake", Cory, Megan, & Jason, and cherished great grandchildren Sarah, Destiny, Abigail, and Kailyn. In lieu of flowers, Harriet's family requests memorial donations be made to The . To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2019
