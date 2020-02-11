Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
First Brethren Church
150 N. Shade Ave.
Sarasota, FL
Harriet Baldwin (Pat) Barrick


1934 - 2020
Harriet Baldwin (Pat) Barrick Obituary
Barrick, Harriet (Pat) Baldwin
Jan. 4, 1934 - Feb. 9, 2020
Harriet (Pat) Baldwin Barrick went home to Jesus on February 9, 2020. She was born in Raritan Township, NJ on Jan. 4, 1934 to Fred and Ethel Baldwin. Pat married Dorman (Jim) Barrick on March 20, 1965. She worked for General Telephone in Flemington, NJ until moving to Sarasota with Jim and their daughter Cindy in 1970. She continued her career with the phone company until her retirement. Pat was a most compassionate, warm and loving person with a strong devotion to God and her church. She is survived by her daughter Cindy, son-in-law Tim, beloved grandson Jimmy, many nieces and nephews and devoted and loving friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb.13th at 2:00 p.m. at the First Brethren Church 150 N. Shade Ave., Sarasota. In lieu of flowers a donation to the First Brethren Church or Tidewell Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
