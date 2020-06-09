Halpin, Harriet
Oct 24, 1936 - Jun 08, 2020
Harriet A. Halpin (a.k.a. Deedee), 83, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. Deedee was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin on October 24, 1936 to the late Michael Gregory O'Neill and the late Ann O'Neill. Deedee spent most of her young life enjoying the beauty of northern Wisconsin while living and working in her grandparents' hotel in Eagle River – The Arbutus Inn. She eventually attended Loretta Heights College in Denver, Colorado where she earned her bachelor's degree in nursing, the occupation she held until retiring as a labor and delivery nurse from Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Deedee was extremely active in the Sarasota community enjoying the art and theater Sarasota had to offer along with the social activities she organized with her dear friends and neighbors. Along with her parents, Deedee is preceded in death by her first husband Perry D. Schwartz Jr., her second husband David J. Halpin of Sarasota, Florida and James Halpin of Sarasota, Florida. She is survived by her children Kim Schwartz of Sarasota, Florida, Kristi (Kevin) McKenna, Dean (Marybeth) Schwartz, Meghan (Jen) Halpin, Mandy (Burt) Miller, and Mark (Yuka) Halpin. She is survived by her grandchildren Lauren McKenna, Jillian McKenna, Cooper Schwartz, Elizabeth Schwartz, Tiffany (Ivan) Morales, Laura Garcia, Salome Garcia, Sean Halpin, Trevor Halpin and her great grandchild Mia Morales. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region North Carolina and The Players Center for Performing Arts in Sarasota, Florida. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com.
Oct 24, 1936 - Jun 08, 2020
Harriet A. Halpin (a.k.a. Deedee), 83, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. Deedee was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin on October 24, 1936 to the late Michael Gregory O'Neill and the late Ann O'Neill. Deedee spent most of her young life enjoying the beauty of northern Wisconsin while living and working in her grandparents' hotel in Eagle River – The Arbutus Inn. She eventually attended Loretta Heights College in Denver, Colorado where she earned her bachelor's degree in nursing, the occupation she held until retiring as a labor and delivery nurse from Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Deedee was extremely active in the Sarasota community enjoying the art and theater Sarasota had to offer along with the social activities she organized with her dear friends and neighbors. Along with her parents, Deedee is preceded in death by her first husband Perry D. Schwartz Jr., her second husband David J. Halpin of Sarasota, Florida and James Halpin of Sarasota, Florida. She is survived by her children Kim Schwartz of Sarasota, Florida, Kristi (Kevin) McKenna, Dean (Marybeth) Schwartz, Meghan (Jen) Halpin, Mandy (Burt) Miller, and Mark (Yuka) Halpin. She is survived by her grandchildren Lauren McKenna, Jillian McKenna, Cooper Schwartz, Elizabeth Schwartz, Tiffany (Ivan) Morales, Laura Garcia, Salome Garcia, Sean Halpin, Trevor Halpin and her great grandchild Mia Morales. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region North Carolina and The Players Center for Performing Arts in Sarasota, Florida. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.