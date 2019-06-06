|
Marks, Harriet
June 5, 2019
Harriet Ackerman Marks, age 95, publicist for Fred (Mister) Rogers and owner of Maggi and LUV stores, died June 5th in her Sarasota, Florida home after a short battle with cancer. Widow of Erwin "Jack" Marks; mother of Bruce, Ann, Jonathan & Jane Marks; and grandmother of ten. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10th at 10:30am at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh PA. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Jack & Harriet Marks B'nai Mitzvah Scholarship Fund at Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., 412-563-2800 www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from June 6 to June 9, 2019