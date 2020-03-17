|
Lifsec, Harry C.
Jun.5, 1929 - Mar. 16, 2020
Harry Lifsec, 90 extraordinarily devoted husband to his equally devoted wife of 63 years passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. He lived and died loving and being loved by his wife Barbara, his children Beth, Brian and Debbie, his son-in-law Ignacio, his daughter-in-law Marcella, his departed son-in-law Al and his grandchildren Anthony, Cory, Eva, Anna, Gabriella, Lauren and Danielle. Harry had an affinity for language and conversation leaving a trove of loyal friends and acquaintances around the world. He was born in Vienna, Austria and fled the Nazis with his father, Abraham, his mother Broncha and brother Arthur, to Italy and then Palestine. Forever on the move, he studied in England before immigrating to the US where he earned a BS in Engineering from the University of Rochester and met his future wife and co-adventurer, Barbara. After many years abroad, in Nicaragua, Israel and Colombia, he and Barbara settled in Florida to close out a life-long, successful career with United Technologies and retire. Harry was known for his hard work, the meaning of a handshake, and his endless, joyful hours of puttering. He was strong, willing to try anything and was planning new projects and adventures until his final moments. He lives on in his children and grandchildren having all inherited some combination of his dedication, consistency and deep desire to care for those he loved. Donations in his memory may be made to the service organization of your choice. May his memory create smiles and be a blessing.
Service will be live streamed on Mar 18, 2020 at 1pm at SarasotaTemple.org Graveside Service will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020