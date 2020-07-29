Wilde, Harry F.Jul 9, 1930 - Jul 22, 2020Harry F. Wilde, age 90, of Sarasota, passed away at home with his loving wife Valerie by his side on Wednesday, July 22nd. Harry was born in Detroit, MI. He attended Central Michigan University and Wayne State University prior to his service in the U.S. Army, where he served in combat during the Korean War. He enjoyed a long 54-year career with Chris-Craft Boats.His proudest achievement was his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Valerie and four sons, Steve (Kim), of Boca Raton; Bill (Jill) of Wesley Chapel; Rob (Andrew) of Lakewood Ranch, Rick (Susan) of Lutz; 8 grandchildren, Matthew & Michael, Brady & Davis, Byron & Haylan and Ella & Peter; brother Ken (Judy) of Tavares, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry F. Wilde, Sr. and Jean Wilde; and sister Cathy.He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where he served as a financial officer and elder.In honor of his life, his family request you consider a donation to Northminster Presbyterian Church of Sarasota.A memorial Service will be held at a later date, with interment at Sarasota National Cemetery.Funeral arrangements by National Cremation and Burial Society.