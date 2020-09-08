Heneberger Jr., Harry

Jan 3, 1929 - Sep 1, 2020

Harry Bailey Heneberger Jr, age 91, of Sarasota, formerly of Newport, Rhode Island and New York City, died on September 1, 2020. Harry graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1951, followed by seven wonderful years in the Navy, where he excelled and developed life-long friendships. After graduation from submarine school in Groton, Connecticut he was assigned to the USS Blenny (SS-324) in San Diego, and was later selected to join the building and commissioning crew of the USS Seawolf (SSN-575), the second nuclear submarine. In 1958 Harry resigned from the Navy and joined the International Division of The First National City Bank of New York, eventually known as Citigroup. Early assignments with the bank took him and his family to Brazil for 10 years with tours in Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Bahia, and Rio. For many years prior to retiring Harry was in charge of Citibank's financial institutions relationships, both government and private, in South America, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. In 1989, after a 30 year career with the bank, Harry and Belle returned to live in Newport, Rhode Island. They later moved to Sarasota, Florida in 2002 to be close to family. When the children were growing up, Harry and Belle and their extended families enjoyed many wonderful summers together at Norcross Lodge, the beloved family camp at Norcross Pond near Farmington, Maine. During their retirement years Harry and Belle enjoyed traveling extensively, and for many years they were patrons of The Sarasota Ballet and The Sarasota Orchestra. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Belle Gordon Griffith Heneberger, and many other devoted family members including his daughter, Belle Gordon Heneberger (Joseph Melancon); his grandsons Jacob Melancon (Marissa) and Joshua Melancon (Amy); and four great-grandchildren, Braxton, Jaya, Tayton and Kai. Belle's sister, Jane Griffith (sons William Bell, Bruce and Robert Rushing), has always been a great and loving support. Harry was predeceased by his son, Tracy Walling Heneberger (Susan Mayr), in 2015. Harry will be dearly missed and often remembered by his friends and loving family. Funeral arrangements will be private.





