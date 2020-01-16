Home

Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Florence, AL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Florence, AL
Harry Hunt


1936 - 2020
Harry Hunt Obituary
Hunt, Harry
June 9, 1936 - Jan 11, 2020
Harry Linden Hunt, age 83, a long-time resident of Sarasota, Florida, died peacefully on January 11th, 2020. Born in Florence, Alabama, June 9, 1936, to Marie Newton Laubaugh and Lawrence B. Hunt, Harry Linden attended Coffee High School, during which time he earned his Eagle Scout Award. He attended St. Bernard College on a baseball scholarship and was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He transferred to Auburn University where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served as Lieutenant in the United States Navy as a Naval aviator and went on to have a 30 -year career flying with Eastern Airlines. More than anything in life, Harry Linden wanted to fly. He also enjoyed tennis, golf, swimming in the pool, and spending time with his wife Patti, and his children and their families.
Harry Linden was predeceased by his mother and father.
He is survived by his wife Patti of 62 years, daughter Lynn Nelson (Terry, Jr.) Tallahassee, daughter Leigh Jacka (William, Jr.) Birmingham, daughter Laurie Chambers (Lance) Evanston, IL, his grandchildren Emma and Abby, Trey and Claire, and Megan and Molly, and sisters Virginia Gathright and Martha Davis.
He was a wonderful man and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
There will be a visitation at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Florence, Alabama on Saturday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. and mass at 11:00 am. The graveside service will follow at Greenview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
