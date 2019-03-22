|
Noordzy, Harry W.
Feb 1, 1933 - Mar 20, 2019
Harry W. Noordzy, 86, of Bradenton, FL, died on Mar 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thur., Mar. 28, 2019, at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 at Ss. Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34209. Funeral arrangements by: Griffith-Cline Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
