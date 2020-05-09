Harvey M. Weiss
Weiss, Harvey M.
Harvey M. Weiss of Sarasota, Florida and Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away on May 7, 2020. Mr. Weiss was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a World War II Veteran of the Navy. He is survived by his adored wife and best friend Vicki, his children Mark (Ginger) Zemelman, Alice-Ann Zemelman, Suzanne (Neil) Gellman, Bonnie (Bill) Keithley, his grandchildren Adam (Shaleece) Keithley, Rachel (Jason) Moore, Alex Gellman, Blake Gellman, Amy Zemelman, Lisa Zemelman as well as great-grandchildren. His family will remember him for his generous and caring nature as well as for his infectious laugh and vast library of hilarious stories and jokes.
Private family services will be held. Contributions can be made to the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry at 314.993.1000 or https://jfcs-stl.org/product/giving-donations/.


Published in Herald Tribune from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
