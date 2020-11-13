Donald, Hayner
Jul 25,1930 - Nov 1, 2020
Donald J Hayner, 90, of The Villages, FL, passed peacefully on Sunday November 1, 2020 at Elan Buena Vista Memory Care. Born in Bayport Minnesota, he was the youngest son of the late Joseph and Armedia Hayner. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 70 years, JoAnn (Bauer) Hayner and four children; daughters Nanette Stecyk and son-in-law John Stecyk, The Villages, FL, Monica Beth Hayner of E. Syracuse, NY, Cynthia Hayner DeLapp and son-in-law James R DeLapp, The Villages, FL and son Robert M Hayner and daughter-in-law Heide Collister, Colorado Springs, CO. He was a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Don's career started at Anderson Windows as a teenager eventually becoming Northeast Regional Sales Manager. He moved his family to the Syracuse NY area in the 1950's where he met Richard Hoyt and together formed the Hayner Hoyt Corporation, creating the beginnings of an icon in the commercial construction industry. Hayner Hoyt corporation continues its work today after more than 50 years in business.
Following his retirement, he and his wife moved to Sarasota FL where he continued to enjoy golf, tennis, and bird watching. He and his wife loved to travel throughout the US and the world. Don was also a communicant and usher at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey Fl where he donated his time as the Clerk of the Works.
A private celebration of life will be held next summer in Lake George NY. Memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org
or the Salvation Army at salvationarmyusa.org
. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, The Villages, FL 352-430-1449.