1/1
Hayner Donald
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hayner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald, Hayner
Jul 25,1930 - Nov 1, 2020
Donald J Hayner, 90, of The Villages, FL, passed peacefully on Sunday November 1, 2020 at Elan Buena Vista Memory Care. Born in Bayport Minnesota, he was the youngest son of the late Joseph and Armedia Hayner. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 70 years, JoAnn (Bauer) Hayner and four children; daughters Nanette Stecyk and son-in-law John Stecyk, The Villages, FL, Monica Beth Hayner of E. Syracuse, NY, Cynthia Hayner DeLapp and son-in-law James R DeLapp, The Villages, FL and son Robert M Hayner and daughter-in-law Heide Collister, Colorado Springs, CO. He was a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Don's career started at Anderson Windows as a teenager eventually becoming Northeast Regional Sales Manager. He moved his family to the Syracuse NY area in the 1950's where he met Richard Hoyt and together formed the Hayner Hoyt Corporation, creating the beginnings of an icon in the commercial construction industry. Hayner Hoyt corporation continues its work today after more than 50 years in business.
Following his retirement, he and his wife moved to Sarasota FL where he continued to enjoy golf, tennis, and bird watching. He and his wife loved to travel throughout the US and the world. Don was also a communicant and usher at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey Fl where he donated his time as the Clerk of the Works.
A private celebration of life will be held next summer in Lake George NY. Memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org or the Salvation Army at salvationarmyusa.org. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, The Villages, FL 352-430-1449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved