Williams, Hazel Faye (Allbritton)
Nov 25, 1930 - Mar 1, 2020
'Faye' was born and raised in Samoset, Manatee County, FL. She was a Baptist, and devoted in service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through active involvement in her church and her family. She was a self-volunteer caregiver who never refused anyone in need. She loved to cook, garden, read, walk, and travel. A 1948 graduate of Manatee County High School, she became a well-traveled military housewife, followed by a short career and retirement with Eckard Drugs (now CVS).
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R Williams (USAF retired), her parents, Alfred E and Ida Kennedy Allbritton of Samoset FL, seven sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her three children, Bonnie Farley (Steve), Michael Williams, and Teresa Moskowitz, three grandsons, Michael, William, and Benjamin Moskowitz, and one great-grandson, Christian.
Thank you to the staff and caregivers of Ashton Place ALF, Sarasota FL for their dedicated and loving attention to her care for the past several years.
Please remember her by serving in your church and missions.
Services and burial are private at Braden River Cemetery, Manatee County FL. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020