Williams, Heather R.

Jul 10, 1939 - Jul 15, 2020

Heather R. Williams, 81, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of State College, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 15, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home with family by her side.

Born in Williamsport, PA on July 10, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. Sinclair W. Reid. On August 26, 1961 she married her beloved husband, Robert S. Williams, who preceded her in death on June 9, 2013, after sharing over 51 years of marriage together.

Heather is survived by her three children, Jane McSain of Quakertown, PA, Bob (Kim) Williams of Sarasota, FL, and Suzanne (Gary) Glenn of Sarasota, FL. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Andrew (Lindsey) Williams, Paige (Eric) Slowik, Rebekah (Seth) Richardson, Stephen (Breanna) McSain, Robert McSain, Taylor Glenn, and Spenser Glenn. Heather was also blessed with 4 great grandchildren, Reid Williams, Paige Richardson, Judah Richardson and Aaron Slowik. Also surviving are her brother, William Reid of NY and sister, Robina Cronrath of PA. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister Margaret Furman.

Heather was a graduate of Montgomery High School. She attended Houghton College and Lock Haven University, where she met her husband, Bob. Heather was a secretary at the State College Presbyterian Church for 29 years. In July of 1999 Heather and Bob retired to Sarasota, Florida. She was a member of First Sarasota Baptist church and a member of the choir. She also participated in The Singing Christmas Tree for 7 years. Due to her love and commitment to the Lord, she started a Bible Study, at her home, lasting 17 years, which touched many women and their families and friends.

Heather loved spending time with her family, collecting teacups, knitting blankets for her grandchildren, and spending time at Siesta Key Beach. Heather enjoyed all sports and was a loyal and faithful fan of Penn State and Steelers football.

A memorial service will be held in Sarasota, FL at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Heather's memory to First Sarasota Baptist Church.



