Myrick, Heidemarie

Oct 22, 1944 - Apr 27, 2020

Heidemarie G. Myrick, née Karst, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020. She is back together with her husband, the love of her life, Dennis Myrick. She is survived by her two children, Darryl Walters and Bianka Cardellia. The best son-in-law, Dominic Cardellia. Seven grandchildren, Jennifer Finger (David), Melissa Barnard, Liz Nieves (Jonathan), Cassandra Zayas (Jonathan), Amie, Kendra and Darryl Jr. The best great grandchildren, Genni, Eliana, Kyle, Freddy, Gerardo, Jonathan, Nathan, Andre and her pups Pixi and PoohBear. Heide was loved by so many people! Her unexpected passing is devastating to all of us. Our Angel has her wings.



