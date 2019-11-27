|
|
Clark, Helen A.
Oct. 14, 1918 - Nov. 25, 2019
Helen A. Clark, wife of the late Herbert L. Clark, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born in New York City and moved from Glen Rock, NJ to Venice, FL in 2011. She was the daughter of Atillio Paris and Ida Panteleo. She was preceded in death by son, Herbert L. Clark, Jr and grandson, Darrin H Haeberer.
She is survived by daughter, Connie J Raguso; son, Garry R. Clark; and 2 grandchildren.
Helen was known for her loving, caring and outgoing nature. She had a zest for life and a determination to live and enjoy each day to its fullest sharing the things she loved doing with family and friends.
Burial of the cremains will be in Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019