Juron, Helen A.
Oct. 15, 1932 - Apr. 19, 2019
Helen Anne Juron, 86, of Sarasota, FL, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Born Helen Anne Zdun to Frank and Sophie (Wegiel) Zdun in Niagara Falls NY, she graduated from Niagara Falls High School. In 1952, she graduated from the State University of New York Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in Buffalo as a dental hygienist. It was there that she met her sweetheart, Julius Juron, a dental student at the University of Buffalo, and they were married in Niagara Falls in 1952. After his service in the U.S. Air Force, they lived in Clarence and North Tonawanda NY for 35 years. She served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at St. Albert the Great Roman Catholic Church. In 1989, Jules retired and they moved to Williamsville NY. In 2012, after visiting Sarasota FL for over 40 years, they moved to Bay Village in Sarasota.
Helen will always be remembered for her smile, her love of life, and her many acts of kindness. She frequently stopped to talk to others, to offer to help, or just to offer a kind and encouraging word. She was caring, thoughtful, funny, and devoted to God, her family, and her many friends.
She is survived by her five children, Leslie Juron (Jay Price), Mary Maxwell, Jennifer Weigand (Thomas), Julius Juron (Lisa), and Suzanne Kwasniak (Robert); brother-in-law, Edward Gentille, sister-in-law, Rosemary Juron; eight grandchildren, Michelle Maxwell, Kendall and Tanner Weigand, Julius (Tawny), Joshua, Grace, and Jacob Juron, and Danielle Kwasniak; and three great-grandchildren, Julius and Harrison Juron and Kain Maxwell.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota at 9:30 am on Saturday, May 18. Please wear pink. It was her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice and mailed to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota FL 34238 or to Bay Village Endowment Fund, 8400 Vamo Road, Sarasota FL 34231.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 12, 2019