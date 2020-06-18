Buel, Helen Ann
Feb. 26, 1930 - Jun 13, 2020
Helen Ann Buel, 90, of Siesta Key, Florida, died on Jun 13, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home-Wiegand Chapel www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.