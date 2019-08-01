|
Platt, Helen B
June 20, 1925 - July 26, 2019
On July 26, 2019, Helen B. Platt, 94, of Venice, FL departed this earth and at long last rejoined her beloved husband John (Robert J. Platt). She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who meant the world to her. She was known by many and loved by all.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Venice on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Venice, 312 W. Miami Ave., Venice, FL 34292.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019