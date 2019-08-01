Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Venice
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Platt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen B. Platt


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen B. Platt Obituary
Platt, Helen B
June 20, 1925 - July 26, 2019
On July 26, 2019, Helen B. Platt, 94, of Venice, FL departed this earth and at long last rejoined her beloved husband John (Robert J. Platt). She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who meant the world to her. She was known by many and loved by all.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Venice on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Venice, 312 W. Miami Ave., Venice, FL 34292.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.