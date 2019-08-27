|
|
Boothe, Helen
May 7, 1936 - Aug 25, 2019
Helen Boothe, 83, of Venice, FL passed away on August 25, 2019 at Venice Tidewell Hospice due to complications after a heart attack. Helen was born in Goldsboro, N.C. to the late Lee Emmitt and Mamie Cherry in May, 1936 where she grew up, went to school and wedded. Helen married the late Jessie L. Boothe, Jr. in 1954 and set about traveling the world as a military wife. She returned to N.C. residing in Dudley and worked in the nursing profession until her retirement. She moved to Venice in 2009 to be closer to family.
Helen was an active member, Sunday school teacher and mother to many at Harvest Chapel in Venice. The members of her Church and the prayer groups she worked with could always rely on "Mother Boothe" to give them counsel through scripture and prayer.
Helen is survived by her son, Anthony Boothe (Pam Crugdington), daughters Jessena Boothe (Robert Brick) and LaTanya Boothe, 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Helen is preceded in death by her son Phillip Boothe.
Memorial services will be held at Harvest Chapel, 225 Center Road at Cortina Blvd on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2pm with Pastors Phil and Jan Enloe presiding. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks for the support received from the Pastors and Members of Harvest Chapel Church and her many friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019