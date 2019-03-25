|
|
|
Brough, Helen
April 11, 1927 - March 18, 2019
Helen Brough, 91, of Venice, FL, formerly of North Port, FL, died on March 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72 Sarasota, FL. Services will be held at 3:00pm. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Pavillion at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72 Sarasota, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Larry Taylor Funeral Home 941-833-0600.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
