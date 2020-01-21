|
Byers Heathington, Helen E.
Jan. 7, 1926 - Jan. 15, 2020
Helen E. Heathington, 94, of Tallevast, FL passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be held 11:00am on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be held 10:30am on Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She was a USAF Retired Registered Nurse, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, a member of the Links Incorporated and a member of Mt. Tabor M.B. Church for over 80 years.
Helen leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Clifford Heathington; daughters, Cicely Heathington Ingram and Eileen Heathington; sister, Lillian Byers Granderson; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Charles Heathington.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020