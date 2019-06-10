Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Orihood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Emma Orihood


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Emma Orihood Obituary
Orihood, Helen Emma
July 25, 1925 - June 6, 2019
Helen Orihood, age 93,died peacefully on June 6, 2019. She was born in Uniondale, PA, the fourth child of John Glenn and Marguerite Jaillet Wolfe. She graduated from Fordham School of Nursing in1946 and blessed many people with her skills as an RN. She was a member of the Sarasota community since 1965 and faithfully attended and served at Faith Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters Joyce LoBello Bauer and Lori LoBello Moreland (Earl), 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was loved by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life and interment will be at Faith Lutheran Church 7750 S.Beneva Rd. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.