Orihood, Helen Emma
July 25, 1925 - June 6, 2019
Helen Orihood, age 93,died peacefully on June 6, 2019. She was born in Uniondale, PA, the fourth child of John Glenn and Marguerite Jaillet Wolfe. She graduated from Fordham School of Nursing in1946 and blessed many people with her skills as an RN. She was a member of the Sarasota community since 1965 and faithfully attended and served at Faith Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters Joyce LoBello Bauer and Lori LoBello Moreland (Earl), 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was loved by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life and interment will be at Faith Lutheran Church 7750 S.Beneva Rd. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 16, 2019