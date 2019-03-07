|
Hackman, Helen
July 18th 1945 - February 24th 2019
Helen Hackman of Bradenton Florida passed away Sunday February 24th 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital, after complications from a surgery.
Helen attended J.P. McCaskey High school in Lancaster Pennsylvania where she graduated in 1963. She continued her education in nursing at Willow street College in Pennsylvania, where she graduated in 1971.
She spent years as an Alzheimer's unit manager at Braden River Care Center on SR64 in Bradenton where she retired in 2018.
She enjoyed watching Buccaneer Football with her dog Bella, cookouts on the beach with family and friends and Saturday morning breakfasts. She also LOVED the company of her grandson Gage, when he would have sleepovers, the fun usually consisted of Lego building, Nerf gun fights, games and projects. Helen also enjoyed having dinners, going to the gym and chatting on the phone about daily events with her good friend Charlotte.
Helen is survived by her son Shaun Hackman of Bradenton, her son Todd Jacobs of Bradenton, daughter-in-law Kai Hackman and grandson Gage Hackman.
A Memorial gathering of immediate family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3-5pm at the Coquina Beach Pavilion, closer to the Longboat Key Bridge at 2650 Gulf Dr.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019