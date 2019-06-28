Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Rodgers


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Rodgers Obituary
Rodgers, Helen M.
July 23, 1924 - May 31, 2019
Helen entered her eternal heavenly home on May 31st. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Leona (Breager) Malley.
She came to Sarasota in 1952 and was a retiree of GTE. She was a generous and caring person who made friends easily with her humor.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Joe) Willis, Cheryl Bixler, Tami (Patrick) Feeney, and Tracy Rodgers; a son, Joe Likes; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 am at First Brethren Church, 150 N Shade Ave, Sarasota FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now