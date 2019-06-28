|
|
Rodgers, Helen M.
July 23, 1924 - May 31, 2019
Helen entered her eternal heavenly home on May 31st. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Leona (Breager) Malley.
She came to Sarasota in 1952 and was a retiree of GTE. She was a generous and caring person who made friends easily with her humor.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Joe) Willis, Cheryl Bixler, Tami (Patrick) Feeney, and Tracy Rodgers; a son, Joe Likes; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 am at First Brethren Church, 150 N Shade Ave, Sarasota FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to July 7, 2019