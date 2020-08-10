Ploss, Helen N.

Jun 23, 1924 - Aug 4, 2020

Helen N. Ploss passed away at the age of 96 in Sarasota, Florida. Born in Wilton, NH to Anna Dane Nichols and Edward F. Nichols, Helen grew up in Allston, MA and graduated from Brighton High School. She went to work for the First National Bank of Boston where she met her future husband Russell F. Ploss who she married in 1953. Russell was working for the bank in its Santiago de Cuba office and as a young bride, Helen moved to Santiago with Russell and lived there until 1956 when they moved back to the Boston area and settled in Natick, MA. For the next 19 years, they raised their two children while Russell continued to work for the Bank and Helen was President of the local PTA and later worked at Wellesley College. In 1975, there was an opportunity to relocate to Nassau, Bahamas with the Bank and they lived there until Russell's retirement in 1986. Helen was active in many organizations in Nassau including the American Women's Club of which she became President as well as playing duplicate bridge and golf. After leaving the Bahamas ,they moved to Sarasota, FL and lived in Fairway Woods where Helen served two terms as president of the condo association. After Russell's death in 2001, and her own health concerns, Helen moved into Lakehouse West in 2013 and made many new friends and especially enjoyed bridge games watched over by her beloved cat, Gracie.

Helen is survived by her son Dr. David R. Ploss (Charlene) of Ukiah, CA and San Francisco, CA, daughter Kathryn Ploss-Salmanowitz of Charleston, SC and Nantucket, MA, granddaughters Rachel S. Kronenberger (Billy) of Houston, TX and Natalie J. Salmanowitz of Washington, DC, and great grandson Russell G. Kronenberger.

No services will be held.



