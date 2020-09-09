1/
Helen Nicholas
Nicholas, Helen
Mar 11, 1932 - Sep 4, 2020
Helen Nicholas was the beloved wife to John Nicholas for 67 years predeceased by John in 2017. Dearly missed and loved by her family who survive her. Surviving her are her daughters, Donna Paraskevaidis and her husband George, Kim Megee and her husband Richard. Also dearly loved grandchildren Eleni Paraskevaidis & John Nicholas Paraskevaidis. Helen was also preceeded in death by her son Mark Nicholas. Helen and John enjoyed their retirement years traveling and curising. Visitation will be Thursday September 17 at 10:00A.M. til Service time at 11:30A.M. at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel in Venice. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery Thursday September 17, 2020 at 1:00P.M.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
