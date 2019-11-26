|
|
Wolf, Helen P.
Aug 25, 1927 - Nov 6, 2019
Helen P. Wolf, age 92, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on November 6, 2019.
Born in Chicago, Ill., the only child of the late Stanley and Rose Jasinski, Helen graduated from Wells High School in 1945. She was married in 1949 to Carl F. Eckardt, an Army reservist who was killed in action in Korea in 1951.
Helen worked for a photography studio and for Kemper Insurance in Chicago, where she met Robert W. Wolf, whom she married in 1955. She subsequently worked as a casting director at the Patricia Vance and Patricia Stevens talent agencies, and for two commercial film production firms.
Upon husband Robert's retirement in 1974, the couple moved to Sarasota, where Helen was soon employed by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department. She remained there as property clerk until her retirement in 1992. Robert passed away in 1997.
In retirement, Helen resided at the Oakhurst community of Sarasota, where she enjoyed activities with friends, including bowling and card games. However, declining health necessitated a move to assisted living in 2016.
Helen is survived by a stepson, Charles Wolf, and daughter in law, Georgiana Wolf, both of North Port, Fla., and Joliet, Ill.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, Fla., at 11:00 a.m. on December 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019