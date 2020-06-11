Lepré, Helen "Robbi" Parsons

Apr 6, 1959 - Jun 1, 2020

Helen "Robbi" Parsons Lepré, 60, passed Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kindred Hospital Tampa after a long battle with complications from temporal arteritis. Robbi was born April 6, 1959 in Tampa, FL to parents Robert Curtis Parsons and Betty Gainer Parsons (predeceased). She spent her whole life as a proud Tampanian.

Robbi is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Russell André Lepré; their two children, Jacalyn Danielle Veon (Kevin) and Shannon Michelle Lepré; two grandchildren, Natalie and Alanna; her sister, Sarah Parsons Salvador (Stante); niece, Marisa; and nephew, Zachary.

Robbi graduated from the Academy of Holy Names and remained an active alumna there throughout her life. She started working at Busch Gardens of Tampa as a teen in 1975, transitioning into the show side of things in 1979, setting off her life-long career in the entertainment theme park industry. She worked at Busch Gardens for 42 years in various roles culminating in Director of Theatrical Services. Robbi helped spearhead Howl-O-Scream, which she tirelessly worked to turn into an annual event and spread throughout the Busch Gardens family of parks. Through her work on Howl-O-Scream, she became a lifelong "Haunter", a title she fully embraced and adored even though she was never much for being scared! Robbi loved the circus arts in particular and strove for the circus community's advancement all throughout her career. She spent much of her time volunteering her knowledge and experience with organizations like UCF's theater department, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), and the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA). A champion and cheerleader for everyone she met, Robbi's kindness and warmth will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She remains in our hearts always, even as she goes on to the next great show!

There will be no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Circus Arts Conservatory of Sarasota.



