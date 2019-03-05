Home

Helen Skrocki


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Skrocki Obituary
Skrocki, Helen
June 25,1925 - Feb 21,2019
Helen V. Skrocki passed away in the arms of her granddaughter, Jessica Coleman and her great granddaughters Alexis and Lennease. Helen was born and raised in Chiacago, IL where she raised her 5 children and moved to Port Charlotte in the 1970s with her husband Richard Skrocki who preceded her in death. Helen is survived by all the members of her family who cherished her as the beautiful woman she was. She gave us all an example of unconditional love and she will be missed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
