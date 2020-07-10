1/
Helen Theresa Fisher
1925 - 2020
Fisher , Helen Theresa
Aug 1, 1925 - Jul 3, 2020
Helen Theresa Fisher, age 94 (nee Dubiel) of Nokomis, FL (formerly of Park Ridge, IL), passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Norbert G Fisher, beloved mother of James (Susan) Fisher, Norbert Fisher, and Mary (Michael) Oehler. Loving grandmother (Busia) to Meagan (Brian) Patterson, Kevin (Caroline Mahoney) Oehler, Elizabeth Oehler and great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Lexie Patterson. Favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews and dear friend to all.
Helen loved living in Florida near her family and in her community where biking, swimming, playing dominoes, Mah Jongg and her book club were daily and weekly activities. She loved baking and cooking for everyone.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall or spring.
Donations in Helen's honor may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
