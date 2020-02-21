|
|
Adams, Helene
Jan 8, 1947 - Feb 18, 2020
Helene Adams, 73, a longtime resident of Sarasota, passed away on February 18 after a brief illness. Following retirement from her job in the medical field, Helene worked many years as a volunteer for Save Our Seabirds. An animal advocate and an avid bird enthusiast, Helene also excelled at Jeopardy, crossword puzzles, political discourse, and football trivia. She was a tireless Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. Friends and family would describe Helene as an independent and determined woman with a heart of gold. She was pre-deceased by her husband Bill Adams, her sister Michelle, and her brother-in law Dennis Borden. Helene is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Jane Adams Webb, her brother-in law Chet Webb, her niece Christine Webb and her beloved pets Woody and Mayberry. Funeral services will be private. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Save Our Seabirds of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020