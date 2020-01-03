Home

National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Camelot Lakes Club house
5700 Camelot Lakes Pkwy
Sarasota, FL
Helene Giebel


1932 - 2019
Helene Giebel Obituary
Giebel, Helene
June 30, 1932 - June 27, 2019
A Celebration of Life Party will be held for Helene Marie Giebel on January 11 from 2:00-6:00at the Camelot Lakes Club house (5700 Camelot Lakes Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34233).
Please join us to Celebrate a Life that touched so many hearts and to share stories and remember a life lived to the fullest. We will be providing snacks, drinks and some of her favorite music. Please feel free to bring a dish to share.
Please reach out to Misse (Helene's Granddaughter) if you have any pictures, stories, recommendations or questions at 330 280 4092.
Her obituary can be found online at legacy.com previously printed on July 21, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
