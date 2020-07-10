Drake, Helene Katz
Sep 9, 1940 - Jul 4, 2020
Helene Katz Drake, age 79, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born September 9, 1940 in Chicago, IL to the late Harry and Rebecca Katz.
Helene graduated from Von Steuben High School, that is where her love to entertain others and keep people laughing began. Helene was wheelchair-bound later in life due to her MS and she always said that she was a 'sit down' rather than a 'stand up' comic.
She is survived by her son, Edward Ira Drake, daughter, Jeanne Drake Ward, grandson, Ethan Drake Ward, and sister, Elaine Silver.
Services for Helene will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM (indoor and outdoor options) at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be available via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/RobertToaleAndSons/
Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in her honor.