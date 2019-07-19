|
|
Trevens, Helene S. "Honey"
May 29, 1932 - July 18, 2019
Helene S. "Honey" Trevens, 87, of Sarasota passed away July 18, 2019. She leaves behind her husband Bruce, her children Freddy Hubbard and her husband John, Joseph Hershon and his wife Rina Miller, her grandchildren Ariel & David, and her stepdaughter Janine Trevens and her daughter Ceanna Bryant. Interment will take place in Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, July 23rd. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel is caring for arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 19 to July 20, 2019