Harris, Helga
September 15, 1927 - March 25, 2019
Helga Harris, a long-time Sarasota resident, by way of Berlin, New York City and Miami, passed away peacefully at age 91, on March 25th of this year.
Helga was active and vibrant until her final days -- a devoted friend and mentor to many Sarasotans, young and old. Students signed up for her writing classes year after year at the Osher Life Long Learning Center at Ringling College, and many a testimonial has been shared with Helga's family. Clearly her excitement for late-life writing encouraged and emboldened many grateful people.
Helga kept a visually exciting bungalow home on Oak Street which her son Jeffrey Harris re-modeled several decades ago. Helga was, in many ways, much defined by this home – not only as a next-door mom and grandmother, but also as a hostess, entertainer, planner and preparer of Seder dinners, and, indeed, as a champion of the evolution and historic charm of Laurel Park.
Born in Berlin in 1927, Helga Tannenbaum was an observant ten-year-old when her parents booked passage on the SS Normandy and fled to New York. Having told friends that they were taking a family vacation, the family was better assured of a safe (if still dangerous) departure from Germany at a deadly time. This family story – a bid for freedom – became a watershed moment in Helga's consciousness. Once the family found footing in New York, she set about to locate her closest friend, Ruth, whose Berlin family had escaped to Chile. The two girls began a correspondence that lasted a lifetime. In their 40s and then along the way and into their 80s, Helga and Ruth traveled between their two countries to maintain their vital connection. This experience became the basis of Helga's memoir "Dear Helga, Dear Ruth." And from there, Helga wrote two more memoirs. Writing had become a late-life passion.
Helga graduated from Brooklyn College and went on to study art and fashion design at The Pratt Institute. In a time when women were largely homemakers, Helga went back to work as quickly as she could once her children were in school -- designing ladies' lingerie for Kayser-Roth. On the weekends, she took up painting on her kitchen table in a Queens apartment. Her children have memories of helping transport her art into Manhattan where they would set up an art display-booth in Washington Square Park. Once Jeffrey and his sister Susan left home, Helga embarked on another "new" life, pursuing her dream and starting her own fashion label in Miami, FL.
Moving to Sarasota in 1992, Helga kept up her design and painting talents, but was also employed as a much-in-demand sales woman at Dream Weavers on St. Armands Circle, and continued to work there into the beauty of her old age. In fact, long life and beauty were eventually to join up with her other talents. Always carefully outfitted in signature colors, handcrafted jewelry, self-designed or sought-for fabrics and the perfect hat, Helga made a striking figure at any and all events on her calendar -- a play or a concert, a trip to Whole Foods or a meetup on Main Street, Helga was never not dressed as "Helga." And by the same token, her art and her writing were never more or less as important as good conversation at an afternoon coffee hour on Oak Street. If maintaining a zest for life to the very end is what most people strive for, there are many who looked to Helga Harris for the nearest example. She lived her life with courage and great delight.
Helga is survived by her son Jeffrey Harris (Laura Jones), granddaughter, Ali Harris, son-in-law Karim Ghazli, nephew Jay Hass (Didi Thompson), and nieces, Mona Carp, Marsha Tannenbaum and Sharon Barash. Helga is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Harris (1955-2010).
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019