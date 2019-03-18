|
|
|
Weber, Helmuth
Dec. 29, 1938 - March 15, 2019
Helmuth Weber, 80, of Nokomis, Florida, died on March 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road in Sarasota. Services will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road in Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice (www.farleyfuneralhome.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More