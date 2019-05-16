|
|
Phat Hue,
Hen Van Dam
Jan. 9, 1952 - May 11, 2019
It is with deep respect and a heavy heart that we announce Phat Hue, birth name Hen Van Dam, passed peacefully at age 67 on May 11, 2019. Phat Hue was born on January 9, 1952 in Saigon, Vietnam. He came to the U.S. in 1975. Phat Hue, Founder and Vietnamese Buddhist Headmaster Monk, of Dieu Phap Temple in Bradenton, FL. Phat Hue lived a life of humility and giving. He was well regarded for his life's dedication and practice to the teachings of the Buddha, prayer, and helping the sick and the poor. He is survived by his dedicated followers; his children, daughter Sherry Hughes, and son Michael Dam; as well as one grandchild, Leah Dam. Prayerful service will be held at the Dieu Phap Temple, 2512 34th Ave. E., Bradenton, FL, on Sunday, May 19 at 8am. "We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves."
Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home
Published in Herald Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2019