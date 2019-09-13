|
Daytz,
Henrietta (Belson)
of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Newton, MA passed away at age 106 years on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Daytz. Henrietta leaves two loving daughters, Barbara Proctor of Walnut Creek, CA and Lori (Peter) Henry of Mamaroneck, NY, five grandchildren, Sue, Alan and Ken Proctor, Deborah Goldstock Ringel, Jenny Goldstock Wright and Amy Henry, along with thirteen great grandchildren. Cherished Aunt to Robert Belson and Janet Birnbaum of New York.
Henrietta was a volunteer reader for 18 years at Southside Elementary School in Sarasota, Boys and Girls Club and Girls, Inc. She was a very active volunteer at the Friendship Center in Sarasota and a lifelong member of Boston Aid to the Blind and Brandeis University.
She leaves a timeless imprint of inspiration, grace, elegance, determination and an inner youth.
Funeral services are private.
If you wish to honor Henrietta's memory please make a donation to the Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenan Way, Sarasota, FL 34236 or www.friendshipcenters.org
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019