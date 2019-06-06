|
Scarbrough, Henry "Grady"
Jan 18, 1936 - May 13, 2019
Passed away peacefully from this world on May 13, 2019 of natural causes, in Crestview, FL. He was born in Laurel Hill, FL, grew up in Crestview and moved to Sarasota at the age of 15 where he raised his family and became a partner in Scarbrough Roofing Co. His wife, Bonnie, predeceased him. He leaves behind his loving family: Melody (Mark) Menendez, their son Derek Lewis, Patti (Jimmy) Clarke, Hank (Emma) Scarbrough and his daughters Allison Scarbrough, Pearl (Jonathan) Sinkler and his newborn great grandson, Wyatt, born to Pearl and Jonathan.
Grady loved to fish and garden. He was honest, hardworking and loved his family. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
To respect his wishes no formal service is planned. But you can tell a fondly remembered story, raise a glass, toast his life and wish him peace on his next journey.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 6 to June 9, 2019