Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Scarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry "Grady" Scarbrough


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry "Grady" Scarbrough Obituary
Scarbrough, Henry "Grady"
Jan 18, 1936 - May 13, 2019
Passed away peacefully from this world on May 13, 2019 of natural causes, in Crestview, FL. He was born in Laurel Hill, FL, grew up in Crestview and moved to Sarasota at the age of 15 where he raised his family and became a partner in Scarbrough Roofing Co. His wife, Bonnie, predeceased him. He leaves behind his loving family: Melody (Mark) Menendez, their son Derek Lewis, Patti (Jimmy) Clarke, Hank (Emma) Scarbrough and his daughters Allison Scarbrough, Pearl (Jonathan) Sinkler and his newborn great grandson, Wyatt, born to Pearl and Jonathan.
Grady loved to fish and garden. He was honest, hardworking and loved his family. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
To respect his wishes no formal service is planned. But you can tell a fondly remembered story, raise a glass, toast his life and wish him peace on his next journey.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 6 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.