|
|
Tonidandel, Henry
Jan 19, 1930 - Sept 2, 2019
Henry Tonidandel, 89, of Punta Gorda, FL, died on Sept 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM on Tuesday, September 10th, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Services will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, September 10th at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory, Funeral arrangements by: Charlotte Memorial Funerla Home, Cemetery, & Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019