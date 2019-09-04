Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Henry Tonidandel


1930 - 2019
Henry Tonidandel Obituary
Tonidandel, Henry
Jan 19, 1930 - Sept 2, 2019
Henry Tonidandel, 89, of Punta Gorda, FL, died on Sept 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM on Tuesday, September 10th, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Services will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, September 10th at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory, Funeral arrangements by: Charlotte Memorial Funerla Home, Cemetery, & Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
