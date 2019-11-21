|
Berdan, Herbert Barclay
Jan 29, 1922 - Nov 1, 2019
Herbert Barclay Berdan was born in Detroit, Michigan and passed peacefully to be with his God from his home at Lakehouse West assisted Living Center in Sarasota, Florida. Herb, a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, was noted to have passed in the early hours of All Saint's Day.
Herb was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rebecca J. Berdan, and his daughter Catherine Petitte of Tully, New York.
Herb is survived by his son, Barclay and his wife Marsha of Fort Worth, Texas and daughter, Susan Sadler and her husband Bill of Acworth, Georgia. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren: Barclay II (Teddy), Cathleen, Kristi, Ben, Matt, David, Anna, Meghan. Five great grandchildren brought love and a smile to his later years.
Birmingham, Michigan was his childhood home, the only child of Barclay and Lucretia Berdan. He attended Oberlin college in Ohio for three years before joining the army. He trained as a cryptographer and was assigned to the Signal Corps of the 5th Army Air Force. He served in the Pacific theater during WWII and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He returned to finish his degree at Oberlin and then earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.
Herb and Becky started their family in Oak Park, Illinois. After a brief stint with Blue Cross, Herb joined Allstate Insurance Company. Herb and Becky moved their young family to Inverness, Illinois while Herb worked in Skokie and Northbrook, Illinois. Herb advanced at Allstate to Vice President of Corporate Planning. During his service at Allstate, he led a number of corporate initiatives including extending insurance services through retail stores in Japan.
Herb and Becky retired to Sarasota, Florida where they enjoyed visits from friends and family for many years. They enjoyed golf and socializing, the beach and a scotch or two in the evening. They were faithful members of the Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota.
Herb was a member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons and a 32' Mason of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lakehouse West for their care of and friendship with Herb. You were all part of his home.
We would also like to thank the caregivers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Bright Day and at Tidewell Hospice Program for the care you gave Herb and his family.
Herb lived a long, faithful and successful life surrounded by much love. He was proud of his accomplishments and his family. He will be missed.
Peace be with you, Dad.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019