Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisskind Funeral Service, LLC
3175 E Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13224
315-446-4848
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sisskind Funeral Service, LLC
3175 E Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13224
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Sisskind Funeral Service, LLC
3175 E Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Bauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Bauer Obituary
Bauer, Herbert
Feb. 17, 1928 - Mar.11, 2020
Dr. Herbert Bauer, 92, died at his home in Sarasota, FL Wednesday evening. Born in Germany,
Dr. Bauer had been a practicing obstetrician/gynecologist in Syracuse for more than 35 years until retiring to Florida.
He was a holocaust survivor who came to the US when he was 11 years old. He was a graduate of SU, and Medical college in Switzerland. In 1954 he began an internship in Syracuse where he met his late wife Onnely Cohen. They married in 1957.
He was predeceased by his wife Onnely in 2004, and his sister Marion Samuels in 2016.
His family includes his daughters Miriam (Steven Schwartz) Bauer, and Diane Bauer; granddaughter Madeleine and her fiancé Joel Wyatt, and his partner of 15 years, Mickie Rumaner.
Contributions in his memory may be made the US Holocaust Museum.
Funeral services and burial were in Syracuse, NY
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisskind Funeral Service, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -