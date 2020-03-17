|
Bauer, Herbert
Feb. 17, 1928 - Mar.11, 2020
Dr. Herbert Bauer, 92, died at his home in Sarasota, FL Wednesday evening. Born in Germany,
Dr. Bauer had been a practicing obstetrician/gynecologist in Syracuse for more than 35 years until retiring to Florida.
He was a holocaust survivor who came to the US when he was 11 years old. He was a graduate of SU, and Medical college in Switzerland. In 1954 he began an internship in Syracuse where he met his late wife Onnely Cohen. They married in 1957.
He was predeceased by his wife Onnely in 2004, and his sister Marion Samuels in 2016.
His family includes his daughters Miriam (Steven Schwartz) Bauer, and Diane Bauer; granddaughter Madeleine and her fiancé Joel Wyatt, and his partner of 15 years, Mickie Rumaner.
Contributions in his memory may be made the US Holocaust Museum.
Funeral services and burial were in Syracuse, NY
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020