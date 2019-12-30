|
Benatovich, Herbert
May 5, 1936 - Dec 23, 2019
Herbert Benatovich, beloved partner of Naomi Roth-- father of Lynne and Leilani Benatovich passed away on December 23, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida.
Herb was born in Buffalo New York on May 5th, 1936-- the eldest son of Sadye and Louis Benatovich. He was an astute businessman who got his start selling produce at the open market with his family which eventually became Park Edge Supermarkets. He opened 2 stores in Rochester and worked hard to provide for his family. At age 42, Herb moved to Sarasota and opened The Green Grocer--a gourmet, specialty food store providing the finest produce to locals as well as the best restaurants in Sarasota, in 2002. Herb never missed an opportunity to help those in need. He was a loving and charming man who disarmed people with his warmth and wry sense of humor. He was loved by so many and he will be dearly missed.
Please send donations to Sunniland Assisted Living Facility, 4234 Sunniland St, Sarasota, Fl 34233
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019