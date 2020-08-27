Rand, Herbert S., Jr.

Aug 20, 2020

Herbert S. Rand, Jr. passed away on August 20, 2020, one day short of his 99th birthday. Herb was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and attended the University of Maine and Maine Maritime Academy. He was a proud WWII Navy Veteran, where he served on the USS Burke Destroyer in the North Atlantic Ocean to the South Pacific. After the war he enlisted in the Air Force to be closer to home and his family. He was employed in the printing industry for many years before retiring to Sarasota. He loved spending time with family, gardening and playing golf. He had a great love for our country and he rarely ever went a day without putting out his flag. His positive outlook and sense of humor will be truly missed. Herb had a deep belief in the Catholic faith and had been a parishioner of St. Martha's Church for many years. He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Wilda Sucy Rand, in 1999, his wife of 6 years, June Nason Rand, in 2010, and his wife of 2 years, Ruth Janice Rand, in 2016. He is survived by his son, Herbert S. Rand III, Shelton, Washington, his daughter, Barbara (Stephen) Karp, Cicero, NY, and his grandchildren, Kevin Byrne, of Colorado, Jonathan (Ashley) Karp, of NY, Brooke Rand, of Kansas, and great grandchildren, Kelsey Byrne, Alexandra, Adam and Johanna Karp, and Cameron and Evan Morris. Herb is also survived by his sister, Joanna Vail, of Minnesota and a special group of friends from Northminster Presbyterian Church, Sarasota. Memorial services will be private. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, is in charge.





