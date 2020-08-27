Herbert Snook

Snook, Herbert
Jan 24, 1945 - Aug 14, 2020
Herbert E. Snook, 75, of Milton passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at UPMC Muncy Place Skilled Nursing in Muncy, PA.
Born in Beacon, NY on January 24, 1945, he was the son of the late Willett A. Snook and Elizabeth E. Philgreen.
Herb was an Assistant Safety Supervisor for Rohrer Bus, a Driver/Instructor for Rohrer Bus, Mifflinburg Area School District, Sarasota County, FL School District, and the City of Beacon, NY. Herb also worked as Transportation Manager for Public Opinion Newspaper in Chambersburg, PA and Standard Journal in Milton, PA. Herb Retired from the City of Beacon Police Department.
Herb is survived by four children Lynn Cirillo of Fife, Washington, Stacey Snook of Ocklawaha, FL, Matthew Snook of North Port, FL, and Aaron D. Snook of Ocala, FL; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother Tom Snook.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton, PA.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
.